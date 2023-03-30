Profile: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, who was named Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, knows the value of investment — in people, the economy and the country's future.

As Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, he has played a key role in ensuring the continued growth of the emirate.

Sheikh Hazza believes nurturing talent and bolstering infrastructure is vital to this aim, from improving local community services to spending billions of dirhams to ignite economic growth across the capital.

While the 57-year-old father of five is also no stranger to representing the UAE government on the global stage, he takes a keen-interest in its grass-roots strategies.

He stressed that social welfare was integral to the UAE's vision while touring the Municipal Community Centre in Khalifa City in November 2021.

Sheikh Hazza said enhanced services reflected positively on the well-being of communities.

In 2020, he inaugurated the Dh674 million Al Samha housing project, a sprawling 520,000 sqm development which will feature 250 residential villas for Emiratis.

He said such projects were in line with the UAE's mission to improve the quality of life of its citizens.

He is a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council that is chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the emirate's new Crown Prince, which launched a three-year, Dh50 billion stimulus package in 2019 to transform the economy.

The Ghadan 21 programme has been credited with creating a boost to business confidence, providing vital investment to researchers and start-ups and paving the way for new community spaces and events.

Sheikh Hazza is also keen to lay foundation for future development by unlocking the potential of the next generation.

In honour of Emirati Youth Day in 2020, he emphasised the need to support youth.

"There are no limits to ambition. The UAE’s wise leadership has always counted on the youth in its vision for sustainable development," he said.

Sheikh Hazza has enjoyed a distinguished career in service of his country.

He has previously taken on varied roles including national security adviser and chairman of the Emirates Identity Authority, as well as honorary chairman of the UAE Football Association.