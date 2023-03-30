Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE rulers in support of new appointments

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has led support from UAE rulers after President Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed has been joined as Vice President by Sheikh Mansour, following a series of key appointments on Wednesday.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed the appointments as a significant step in the country's development journey.

New appointments - in pictures

Expand Autoplay President Sheikh Mohamed appointed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President. All photos: Wam

"I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues."

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, offered his congratulations to Sheikh Khaled on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He "wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity", state news agency Wam reported.

He also delivered his backing to Sheikh Tahnoun and Sheikh Hazza as they embark on their new roles.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Khaled, Sheikh Tahnoun and Sheikh Hazza.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, also praised the new appointments.