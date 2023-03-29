President Sheikh Mohamed names new Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed has named Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments.

The decision will mean Sheikh Mansour will serve alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement carried by state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mohamed made the vice presidential appointment in his capacity as Head of State.

It was made with the "approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice President, alongside His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai".

The UAE president has issued a resolution, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Presidential Court as UAE Vice President. pic.twitter.com/kYFDycPGcd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 29, 2023

The key appointments on Wednesday were made after Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the country's Rulers last May, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mansour has served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, along with a number of key positions in business and with Abu Dhabi's wealth funds.

As chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, he has led a major overhaul with a focus on civic, family and personal status laws that have effectively separated expats from the sharia-based legal system.

Most recently, he has led the Emiratisation programme as head of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Sheikh Khaled, the President's eldest son, has served as Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

He has overseen many of the emirate's biggest recent development projects, along with its highly successful start-up incubator, Hub71.

Sheikh Tahnoun serves as National Security Adviser and holds a number of top positions in some of the emirate's largest state-linked companies.

Sheikh Hazza, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also holds several positions in government, sports clubs and business.