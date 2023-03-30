Qatar's Sheikh Tamim congratulates President Sheikh Mohamed on new leadership appointments

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, has congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed on new leadership appointments which he hopes will provide a "strong impetus for the country's development".

Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

The decision will mean Sheikh Mansour will serve alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tamim offered his support to the UAE leader in a phone call in which he wished for the "continued progress and prosperity" of the Emirates and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks to Sheikh Tamim and called for the continued progress and development of Qatar.

The two leaders shared a phone conversation earlier this month to review bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in 2026, and confirmed that the UAE will withdraw its request to host the meetings.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support for its candidacy to host the IMF and World Bank meetings.

Sheikh Tamim recently hosted Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Tahnoun in Doha.

During the meeting at Lusail Palace, the friendly ties between the two countries and ways to develop them in various areas were discussed.

A number of issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.

