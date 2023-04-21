Sheikh Hamdan shares Eid greetings on Instagram via family photograph-filled video

As the UAE celebrates Eid Al Fitr, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to wish his followers a happy Eid.

The Dubai royal shared an animated video with his 15.7 million followers on the social media platform on Friday morning, the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 in the UAE.

Using the Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building — as the backdrop, the video highlights those closest to Sheikh Hamdan via a series of family photographs, nodding to the importance of loved ones during Eid celebrations.

In the video, a Dubai branded hot air balloon and a flock of birds fly over Downtown Dubai, before the family snaps fill the screen.

Each of the photographs shows Sheikh Hamdan with other members of his family, including pictures of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Another photograph depicts the crown prince with his twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, taken on the day they were born.

Also included in the photo series is a shot of the Crown Prince sledging through the snow with his daughter during a recent family ski trip to France’s Courchevel, and one of the Dubai royal meeting giraffes with his children.

The video has drawn well-wishes from Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram followers, clocking up more than 50,000 likes less than an hour after it was posted.

Set to whimsical music, the video ends with the simple greeting “Eid Mubarak”, which translates to “blessed Eid”.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is traditionally a time when Muslim families gather together to pray, eat and spend time with loved ones. Children also traditionally receive eidiyah — spending money to celebrate the occasion — that is distributed to them by older family members.