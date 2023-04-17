President Sheikh Mohamed urges de-escalation in Sudan crisis

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the urgent need to bring a halt to escalating violence in Sudan, during a call with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Sheikh Mohamed "stressed the importance of stopping the escalation, ensuring the protection of civilians, upholding the supreme interest of Sudan, and returning to the political track", news agency Wam said.

At least 180 people have been killed and 1,800 injured in the clashes since Saturday, according to an independent medical group associated with Sudan’s pro-democracy movement.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for the African nation and its commitment to supporting efforts to ease the crisis.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, called for an "immediate ceasefire" and "positive engagement in talk" between all parties in Sudan.

"There is no alternative to the path of dialogue to reach a political solution that would spare Sudan further suffering and return it to the path of peaceful and constitutional transition," Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"This requires an immediate ceasefire and positive engagement in serious talks between all parties, and for the Arab role to be active and pivotal to help the brothers overcome this crisis."

Mr Michel, who was Prime Minister of Belgium between 2014 and 2019, expressed his appreciation for the UAE's support for peace and stability in the region.

He called for constructive communication to deal with issues of mutual concern during the call.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Michel reviewed relations between the UAE and the European Council during the talks and explored ways to further bolster ties.