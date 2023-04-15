Sudan's RSF says headquarters under attack by military

Sudan's powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary said its forces in Khartoum came under a heavy attack by army troops on Saturday.

In a statement, it said troops besieged the RSF base in the Soba area of Khartoum area before attacking the site with heavy and light weapons.

There was no immediate response from the army to the RSF claim.

Video footage shared on social media purports to show troops, thought to be from a military intelligence unit, arriving at Khartoum airport in armoured vehicles and fanning out on the tarmac. There were unconfirmed reports that flights had been suspended.

Reuters reported that the sound of gunfire was ringing out across Khartoum and that residents were seen running in panic in parts of the capital.

The reported clashes came two days after the army, led by military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, said the recent redeployment and mobilisation by the RSF in Khartoum and other major cities posed a danger to national security and constituted a breach of the law and the paramilitary's own regulations.

The army warned that the RSF moves could lead to clashes that would "ruin" the country.

News of the clashes in the Soba area coincided with unusually heavy military traffic in Khartoum, according to residents.

The residents also said that army troops have sealed off Nile bridges in the capital.

The military and the RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are at odds over plans to integrate the paramilitary into the armed forces as part of a settlement to end the country's long-running political crisis.

The RSF's genesis is in the feared Janjaweed militia that fought on the government's side during the civil war in Darfur in the 2000s. It was legitimized as a semi-autonomous force in 2013 and now has an estimated 100,000 heavily armed and combat-seasoned men, many of them deployed in Khartoum since 2019.

This is a developing story