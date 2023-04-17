Sudan's Khartoum rocked by army and paramilitary clashes for third day

Khartoum’s residents woke up on Monday to the thud of artillery shelling and heavy gunfire as the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continued to battle each other for dominance in the city of nearly seven million.

Monday marked the third day of what is effectively the latest in Sudan’s seemingly endless civil wars since independence in 1956. But Khartoum itself has never before been the centre of such violence.

The fighting, which has raged since Saturday, has so far killed 96 civilians and left 365 wounded, according to an independent medical group associated with Sudan’s pro-democracy movement. The group had earlier said that 600 people, including combatants, were injured.

Neither the army nor the RSF have released casualty figures but each is believed to have lost scores of soldiers.

The fighting followed weeks of tension between the army, led by military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group with roots in the feared Janjaweed militia that fought on the government’s side in Darfur in the early 2000s.

The reluctance of the RSF and civilian politicians to meet demands by Gen Al Burhan that they integrate into the armed forces is at the heart of the conflict. It is the only remaining obstacle to the settlement of a long-running political crisis to restore Sudan’s democratic transition, upended by a 2021 military coup.

Both the army and the RSF are issuing conflicting reports about their progress in the fighting. The army, however, seems to have regained the initiative, putting to use its air dominance to pound RSF bases in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Expand Autoplay Abdalla Hamdok, former prime minister of Sudan, addresses the current crisis and violence on the streets of his homeland at a news conference in Abu Dhabi. Reuters

However, witnesses said the RSF has retrained control of the Nile-side Republican Palace in central Khartoum and the state radio and television complex in Omdurman across the Nile. It also controls parts of the sprawling complex housing the armed forces’ headquarters, also in central Khartoum, they said.

State television and radio have been off air since employees walked out rather than work under the RSF.

Footage posted online on Saturday night purported to show the headquarters of the ground forces, on the edge of the armed forces complex, blackened by a fire caused by earlier shelling.

The two sides were also fighting in cities north and west of Khartoum, but little information was available on the progress of the fighting there.

Both sides are paying little heed to countless calls for a cessation of hostilities made by the UN, the African Union, the Arab League and the US. Britain, France, the UAE and Saudi Arabia and Egypt have made similar calls.

Gen Al Burhan has said he would not negotiate with the RSF and now wants it dissolved.

Both sides agreed to a three-hour pause in fighting on Sunday to allow humanitarian and medical relief to reach the wounded, but it collapsed shortly after it began, with both sides resuming hostilities.

'Terrifying' noises caused by shelling

Sulaima Ishaq, a university lecturer and a veteran rights campaigner from Omdurman, said heavy fighting had resumed on Monday, shortly after the dawn prayers, with houses shaking from shelling.

“The noise is terrifying,” she said.

Ms Ishaq said in a whisper that her four children “did not sleep much last night and I don’t want to wake them up to these noises again”.

“This war is pathetic. No one will win it. We want the Rapid Support Forces to be integrated in the army or dissolved, but we never wanted this done with our blood,” she said.

The fighting began in the final 10 days of Ramadan, a time when Muslims focus on spirituality and prayers. Eid Al Fitr, a major holiday that signals the end of Ramadan, falls on next weekend.

Khartoum residents often leave the city during the final two days of Ramadan to spend Eid Al Fitr in their home villages, but many of them were leaving early, braving the shelling and gunfire on Monday to catch buses heading to provincial areas, according to witnesses.

Neighbourhood grocery shops and bakeries also reopened on Monday, with long lines forming outside, with shoppers attempting to restock as food supplies run low.

The military has ordered troops seconded to the RSF to return to their original army units and late on Sunday called on RSF personnel to defect and join the military.

“We call on the personnel of the Rapid [Support] Forces to quickly join the valiant armed forces to serve their country,” said the military.

The outbreak of clashes on Saturday came two days after the army said the recent redeployment and mobilisation by the RSF in Khartoum and other major cities posed a danger to national security and constituted a breach of the law and the paramilitary's own regulations.

What is the RSF?

The RSF was first legitimised in 2013 by former dictator Omar Al Bashir as part of the nation’s border force. A law making it part of the armed forces was passed in 2017.

It is now thought to be a force of about 100,000, many of them deployed in Khartoum since 2019, the year Al Bashir was removed from power.

The paramilitary group expanded in recent years, independently procuring arms abroad and hiring foreign military advisers. It has vast economic interests, including gold mines.

Its commander, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, is known to enjoy the support of Russia and several regional powerhouses.

He and Gen Al Burhan jointly staged the 2021 military takeover. The two generals also co-operated in removing Al Bashir from power in 2019 amid a popular uprising.