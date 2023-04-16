Sudan clashes kill 56 and injure almost 600

Sudan’s central doctors committee has said at least 56 people have been killed and almost 600 injured after clashes between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday.

Twenty-five civilians have been killed in the capital Khartoum, the committee said on Sunday morning.

At least 595 people have been wounded.

READ MORE Sudan's army and paramilitary fight street battles in Khartoum amid conflicting claims

Khartoum's international airport has been closed and national carriers have cancelled flights to Sudan amid the unrest.

The clashes follow rising tensions over the RSF's integration into the military.

The disagreement has delayed the signing an internationally-backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

Saturday's fighting appeared to be the result of a takeover attempt by the RSF.

A coalition of civilian groups that signed a draft of the agreement in December called on Saturday for an immediate halt to hostilities, to stop Sudan sliding towards "the precipice of total collapse."