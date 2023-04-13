Abu Dhabi names 11 top-performing schools eligible for maximum tuition fee increase

Abu Dhabi's private education regulator has named the 11 top-performing schools which will be eligible to raise tuition fees by up to 3.94 per cent for the 2023-24 academic year.

The emirate's Department of Education and Knowledge announced this week that all schools in operation for at least three years would be permitted to increase fees for the first time in three years.

The decision was made based on the findings of an Educational Cost Index, supported by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi and the results of school inspections, known as “Irtiqaa”.

The latest inspections were carried out in the 2021-22 academic year, with subsequent assessments halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi tuition fee increases

Schools ranked “outstanding” in inspections have the option to raise fees by up to 3.94 per cent

Schools ranked "very good" can increase fees by 3.38 per cent

Schools rated "good" can increase fees by up to 2.81 per cent

Schools rated "acceptable", "weak" and "very weak" can implement a maximum 2.25 per cent increase

As well as 11 schools receiving an 'outstanding' score, 37 were rated ‘very good’ and 85 were rated good.

Another 63 schools were rated acceptable and one school was rated weak.

The inspections assess schools based on pupil achievement and personal and social development, as well as standards of teaching and curriculums, leadership, management and support structures for pupils.

Inspectors spend about four days at each school to evaluate their overall performance.

Schools receiving the highest rating of “outstanding” are said to have substantially exceeded expectations under the assessment criteria.

Abu Dhabi's 'outstanding' schools

Al Muna Primary School

Al Yasmina School

Bloom Academy Al Ain

Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi

Merryland International School

Pearl Primary School

Raha International School

Repton Foundation School

The British International School

The British School Al Khubairat

Adek said the decision to implement the increases is optional, allowing schools to consider the needs of their communities and pupils before making the final decision.

The regulator said the “three-year pause” in tuition costs was made to support parents during the pandemic and recovery period.

It declined to comment further on its decision to allow schools to increase fees.

Financial pressures for parents

Souha Itani, 51, from Lebanon, has two children who attend Brighton College, one of the schools allowed to make the maximum 3.94 per cent tuition increase.

She said any rise would prove challenging for parents.

“There has been a significant increase in the cost of living over the past few years with lack of corresponding salary hikes,” she said.

“For the past two years my employer has been covering school allowance but it doesn’t mean I don’t care because I paid it myself before.”

Ms Itani emphasised the additional costs that come with sending a child to school, including international exam fees as well as extra-curricular activities.

“I pay a little more than Dh72,000 every year for each of my two daughters,” she said.

Hind Khalifa, 40, an Emirati mother of two children attending British International School in Abu Dhabi, also eligible for the maximum tuition increase, said times were already tough for parents.

“We already struggle to pay the current fees, and this increase will make it even more difficult for us,” she said.

“The authorities should reconsider this decision and find alternative ways to support schools without burdening parents.”

She said her family pays approximately Dh120,000 ($32,675) for their two children in FS2 and Year 9, before taking into account costs of uniforms, activities, trips and transportation.

“If increases continue to be passed how much will we end up paying by the time my youngest is in secondary school?” she said.

“My friend’s son is at a UK university and his education along with housing doesn’t exceed Dh100,000.”