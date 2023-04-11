Abu Dhabi private schools can raise tuition fees for first time in three years

Private schools in Abu Dhabi will be allowed to increase tuition fees in the 2023-2024 academic year, the emirate's private education regulator announced on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge said top-performing schools would be permitted to raise fees by 3.94 per cent.

The lowest-achieving schools can also increase fees by up to 2.25 per cent under the plan.

Private school tuition costs in the capital had been frozen for the previous three years.

Schools that wish to impose the increases — which were determined by the emirate's Educational Cost Index and school inspection results from the 2021/22 academic year — must have been in operation for three full years.

Abu Dhabi tuition fee increases

Schools ranked 'outstanding' in inspections have the option to raise fees by up to 3.94 per cent

Schools ranked 'very good' can increase fees by 3.38 per cent

Schools rated 'good' can increase fees by up to 2.81 per cent

School rated 'acceptable', 'weak' and 'very weak' can implement a maximum 2.25 per cent increase

According to the latest inspection results, 11 schools were rated outstanding, 37 ‘very good’ and 85 were rated good.

Another 63 schools were rated acceptable and one school was rated weak.

The fee increases are aimed at rewarding schools for their performance and encouraging continuous improvement in the quality of education provided to pupils in the emirate, Adek said.

ADEK said the decision to implement the increases is optional, allowing schools to consider the needs of their communities and students before making the final decision.

Dubai and Sharjah announced plans to raise tuition fees last month.

Some Dubai private schools will be allowed to increase tuition fees by up to six per cent in the 2023-2024 academic year, the emirate's education regulator confirmed.

Schools that improve their rating from “weak” to “acceptable” and from “acceptable” to “good” can increase fees by up to six per cent, while schools that move from “good” to “very good” can increase fees by 5.25 per cent.

Schools that improve from “very good” to “outstanding” can apply a 4.5 per cent rise.

In Sharjah, private schools were allowed an increase that doesn’t exceed five per cent.

Sharjah Private Education Authority said schools with a rating below 'acceptable' are not eligible to increase tuition fees.