A Closer Look: How has the UAE embraced the spirit of Ramadan in 2023?

Apr 13, 2023
A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Throughout Ramadan, a number of generous initiatives have been launched to help the less fortunate both within the UAE and across the world.

From 3 dirham meals for labourers in Sharjah, to the One Billion Meals endowment aimed at perpetually feeding the hungry all over the world, the UAE has displayed the spirit of giving best associated with Ramadan.

The National reporter Ali Al Shouk speaks to host Sarah Forster about the charitable endeavours seen throughout the holy month.

Dh3 meals are prepared at the Food ATM factory in Ajman. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: April 13, 2023, 12:07 PM
