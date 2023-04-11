Abu Dhabi charity auction raises more than Dh71m for One Billion Meals Endowment

An online charity auction has raised more than Dh71 million ($19.33 million) for the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

The week-long Most Noble Numbers online charity auction, organised by Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with Emirates Auction, involved 555 special Abu Dhabi registration plate numbers.

The online auction attracted bids from the business community and leading philanthropists, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The UAE’s leadership continues to launch sustainable and innovative initiatives that help improve the lives of millions of people around the world, and the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a perfect example of this as it aims to provide a food safety net serving the world’s most underprivileged communities," said Maj Gen Khalifa Al Khaili, director of the finance and services sector at Abu Dhabi Police.

“The impressive outcome of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community, whose members rush to the aid of those in need everywhere.”

The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in the run-up to the holy month.

The funds will help support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping the needy all over the world.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off donation. Donations can be made by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign’s team at 800 9999.