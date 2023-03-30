Sultan Al Neyadi tests technology in space to 3D print knee cartilage tissue

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has been testing technology in space that 3D prints knee cartilage tissue.

Called the BioFabrication Facility, the portable equipment could one day allow doctors to treat injuries in space and remote locations on Earth.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived on the International Space Station on March 3 and has since been doing scientific work that ranges from studying human heart tissue, FDA-approved heart medication and acting as a test subject for a sleep research project.

"Science and health checks filled the day for the astronauts belonging to the Expedition 69 crew," Nasa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Flight engineers Frank Rubio of Nasa and Sultan Al Neyadi of the UAE worked on the BioFabrication Facility testing its ability to print knee cartilage tissue for treating injuries in space and remote environments on Earth."

The BioFabrication Facility and the Advanced Space Experiment Processor together comprise a system able to manufacture human tissue in space. Photo: Redwire / Nasa

The use of 3D printing technology is revolutionising the health industry, as doctors combine biosynthetic products with natural flesh and bone.

Nasa said that the technology they are testing in space uses bioinks and cells to 3D print knee cartilage tissue, or meniscus.

Acute meniscus tears often occur in sports, while elderly people are more likely to have degenerative meniscus tears.

"Musculoskeletal injuries, including tears in the meniscus, are a leading health issue in the US military," Nasa said.

"Crew members who experience musculoskeletal injuries on future deep space missions may benefit from the capability to bioprint tissue such as knee cartilage to promote recovery.

"Demonstration of further capabilities for tissue fabrication in space also supports continued and expanded commercial use of the International Space Station as a possible facility for other tissues and organs that are needed currently for transplant on the ground.

"Scientists plan to evaluate the mechanical properties of tissues bioprinted in microgravity and on Earth."

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Rubio also participated in neck, shoulder and leg vein scans using a special medical device, called the Ultrasound 2, as part of another experiment.

Dr Al Neyadi has five more months remaining on the ISS and will use the time to carry out many more experiments assigned to him by Nasa and UAE universities.

Two Saudi astronauts who are arriving to the station for a 10-day trip to the ISS in May as part of the Axiom-2 mission will also be doing science work assigned to them by universities in the kingdom.

Rayyanah Barnawi, who is preparing to become the first Arab woman in space, and Ali AlQarni learning about the equipment on the ISS. Photo: Axiom Space

One of the experiments they will carry out is to test cloud-seeding techniques in a reaction chamber.

Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals is sending the experiment with the help of the Saudi Space Commission and Nanoracks, a US company that helps its customers to launch experiments and technology into space.

While cloud seeding could help with the Middle East’s water security, similar techniques could help future explorers create water on other planets.

As space agencies and companies plan to build settlements on the Moon and Mars, it has become increasingly important for scientists to create ways for astronauts to develop their own resources.

The Saudi astronauts will also carry out an experiment for the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre.

It involves studying the inflammatory response of human immune cells in microgravity.

They will investigate changes in mRNA – a genetic material that tells the body how to make proteins.