Toddler dies after being struck by car in Ajman

A two-year-old boy from Jordan has died after he was struck by a car in Ajman on Sunday evening.

The accident happened a little before iftar time, when the boy walked out of the house in the Al Nuaimiah area to follow his father.

He was struck by a passing vehicle and sustained serious head injuries.

The child’s mother, Diana Mohamed, from Egypt, posted the news on her Instagram account to ask followers to pray for her son Rakan.

“He managed to slip out of the house unnoticed when his father left to pick up some items from his car,” she said.

She said Rakan was her youngest child. She also has two daughters.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he battled for his life for three days,” she said.

Rakan succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The news of his death quickly spread across social media, with hundreds sending their condolences and support for the grieving family.

No comment was available from Ajman Police.