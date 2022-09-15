How to report a traffic accident in the UAE

Dealing with the aftermath of a traffic accident can be a hassle, but for UAE motorists, reporting incidents to the correct authorities can be done on a computer, using an app, or with a simple phone call.

Knowing what to do in any traffic accident, big or small, can save time and reduce the impact on those involved as well as for other drivers.

If you've seen a problem or been involved in an incident on the roads in Dubai, you can now report it using the government's new DubaiNow app.

The new service allows motorists to report minor traffic accidents conveniently, instead of waiting for the police to arrive at the scene or having to go to a police station.

By recording an incident on the DubaiNow app, motorists receive a Dubai Police report by email or text message for any insurance claim.

In the event of a major accident it is still important to dial 999.

“Offering the service to report minor traffic accidents to users of the DubaiNow app will make it easier for Dubai motorists and road users to benefit from this exceptional service,” said Major General Khalid Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.

The service has been launched as an additional tool for accident reporting. Motorists can also continue to use the Dubai Police app.

Here, The National explains how to report minor accidents in Dubai and other emirates.

Just Had a Minor Car Accident? Here’s What to Do Next!

Keep in mind to abide by safety rules and report minor accidents with ease via Dubai Police App.#DubaiPoliceServices pic.twitter.com/hfdWuGJm3q — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 18, 2022

How to report a minor accident in Dubai

Firstly, it is important to carry your driving licence, car registration and insurance details with you. If you don't have it, you may have to visit the police station.

For minor incidents where no one is injured, stay calm and move the vehicles to the side of the road if it is safe to do so.

If the other driver flees the scene, take down the vehicle's make, model and number plate and alert Dubai Police.

Motorists can report a minor accident in Dubai via the Dubai Police mobile app or DubaiNow.

Select the 'report traffic accident' service on the homepage of the apps.

Select the number of vehicles involved in the accident.

Scan the vehicle plate number and add as many details as possible such as the vehicle plate number and licence.

Take a picture of the damaged area of the vehicle through the app.

Select who is responsible for the accident, including personal details like their contact number and email.

If the drivers involved cannot agree who is to blame, they must call Dubai Police on 999. The police will then determine the liable party. Alternatively, all parties should go to the nearest police station to report the incident.

The party found liable will have to pay a fine of Dh520.

Also, there are certain ENOC petrol stations where motorists can report an accident in Dubai. These are Al Rasheed Street in Al Mizher, Al Khail Road near exit 44, Arabian Ranches and Al Khail Road near Al Barsha police station.

What if additional parties are not involved?

Motorists must report an accident in Dubai even if they hit an object as opposed to another car.

They can use the above method to lodge an incident via one of the apps or call Dubai Police to get a damage report to submit to their insurance company.

Reporting minor accidents in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates

Motorists in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quawain and Fujairah can use the Ministry of Interior’s smartphone application (MOI UAE) to report an accident. This service is free of charge.

They need to register on the app using UAE Pass or with their Emirates ID.

After login, the system will confirm the location of the accident through geographical mapping.

Enter the vehicles’ details and attach pictures of the damage.

Once you submit the accident report, you will receive a confirmation report from the app.

The report can then be used for any insurance claim for repair work.

Motorists can use the app to issue an accident report against an unknown person for Dh400. The service fee in Sharjah is Dh335, as per the Ministry of Interior website.

Rafid Service in Sharjah

Motorists involved in accidents in Sharjah can also register incidents through the Rafid app.

After signing up with a phone number the motorist can report a minor accident by using the app to detail the location with vehicle information and pictures of the damage. The fee is Dh400.

The motorist can also get a damage report against an unknown party following an accident. For instance, if their vehicle is damaged while parked. The fee is Dh335.

For enquiries call Rafid at 80072343.