Abu Dhabi Police release crash video warning drivers to avoid sudden swerving

Abu Dhabi Police have shared footage of accidents caused by drivers swerving across lanes of motorway traffic to exit at the last possible second.

Sudden swerving is among the biggest causes of fatal accidents in the UAE each year, along with distracted driving and failure to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

In the first incident shown in the police video, a driver is seen swerving from at least the middle lane to try and make an exit.

With another vehicle already in the lane, the car crashes into the kerbing and overturns, causing a major traffic incident.

In the second incident, a driver attempts to cross three lanes at once. The driver avoids colliding with an adjacent vehicle but cannot make the near-90-degree turn and crashes into the kerbing, before bouncing off into another vehicle passing by.

Motorists found guilty of swerving suddenly on Abu Dhabi roads receive a Dh1,000 fine and four traffic black points. There is also a Dh400 fine for failing to maintain lane discipline.

Ministry of Interior figures released on Wednesday reveal that in 2022, there were five types of violations that caused 65 per cent of deaths on UAE roads - distracted driving, sudden deviation or lane swerving, tailgating, driving under the influence of banned substances and negligence and inattention.