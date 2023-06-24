UAE reports 53 deaths and 965 injuries in motorcycle and e-scooter accidents last year

Fifty-three people died and 965 others were injured in motorcycle and e-scooter accidents across the country last year, official figures have revealed.

Figures from the Ministry of Interior showed there were a total of 728 road accidents involving bicycles, motorcycles and e-scooters in the UAE in 2022.

The overall number includes 605 motorcycle accidents resulting in 45 deaths and 819 injuries, and bicycle accidents that caused seven deaths and 105 injuries.

E-bikes caused 32 accidents, resulting in one fatality and 41 injuries.

The data also revealed that e-scooters caused one death and 20 injuries from 17 accidents.

Figures from previous years and a breakdown of the numbers based on their location were not made available.

However, Dubai Police recorded 400 motorcycle accidents in 2021, a 33 per cent increase from 300 accidents in 2020.

Of the 257 accidents that took place in Dubai, 22 people were killed and 253 injured.

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, said two-wheeler users need to be protected by less vulnerable road users.

“The one in the position of strength must care for the weaker road user,” he told The National.

“At the same time, vulnerable road users must be cognisant of their vulnerability and must display protective driving manners.”

He added that the current rider ecosystem is not promoting necessary safety changes and that delivery drivers need focused regulations due to the high rates of injuries and deaths, largely caused by reckless driving.

Mr Edelmann called on regulators to ban performance-based schemes, mandate tracking technologies and centrally monitor rider behaviour, similar to those used in taxis.

“The RTA's DTC (Road and Transport Authority's Dubai Taxi Corporation) recent safety improvements could serve as a model,” he said

UAE authorities regularly launch traffic safety campaigns to encourage motorcycle, bicycle and e-scooter users to stay safe while on the road.

This month, Abu Dhabi authorities set new road rules for delivery bike riders, which means they will no longer be allowed to occupy the left-hand lane on some of the emirate's roads.

Riders now must stick to the right-hand lane on any roads with a speed limit of 100kph or higher.

Two years ago, Dubai set the same rules aimed at keeping riders safe.

The Road and Transport Authority collaborated with Dubai Police to create a manual with a list of precautions to help riders improve safety.

It included new rules such as not being allowed to carry a backpack and not travelling faster than 100kph.