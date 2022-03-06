Dubai Police: 22 bikers died and 253 hurt in road accidents in 2021

Twenty-two people died and 253 others were injured in motorcycle accidents in Dubai last year, police said on Sunday.

In 2021, there were 257 motorbike accidents, up from 244 in 2019 and 189 in 2018.

Figures for 2020 were not released as traffic movement was restricted for some time because of the pandemic.

In the first two months of this year, three people died and 47 were injured in 46 motorcycle accidents in the emirate.

Quote Home-delivery companies are urged to educate their riders about the importance of adhering to traffic laws Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, Dubai Police

Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, head of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said most of these accidents were caused by delivery riders, but did not give the exact number.

“Home-delivery companies are urged to educate their riders about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and raise the level of traffic safety amongst them," Brig Al Mazrouei said.

“We held meetings with a number of home delivery companies during which we shared safety instructions that should be followed by riders.

“We also discussed the risks riders may face and the traffic offences they commit.“

Most motorcycle accidents were caused by speeding, using GPS locations on mobile phones, reckless driving, failing to keep a safe distance between vehicles, irresponsible overtaking and ignoring traffic signs.

Dubai Police‘s traffic department has also held safety lectures for bike riders.

Recent reports suggest that the boom in deliveries fuelled a surge in motorcycle accidents.

A 2017 survey by RoadSafety polled more than 200 riders from four major delivery fleets to assess safety attitudes.

Of those polled, 75 per cent admitted to driving aggressively to deliver orders on time.

Respondents described the daily risks they faced on the roads, with cars often pulling out unannounced, forcing the rider to swerve into traffic.

Of those questioned, 78 per cent said other vehicles failed to indicate and 77 per cent said cars either cut in front or behind them leaving little space for manoeuvre.

Thomas Edelmann, the founder of RoadSafetyUAE, said motorists, government, motorcycle operators and owners should work together to reduce the number of accidents.

“Companies that own the bikes and employ riders must do more in terms of rider selection, education, and ongoing education to make sure riders are safe,” he said.

Read more Abu Dhabi steps up safety drive after 20% increase in severe and fatal motorbike crashes

“Another factor to ensure riders are behaving correctly on the road is the introduction of tracking devices that must be mandated by the government.”

He said many motorcycle riders misbehave on the roads because they are not tracked and they need to meet the delivery time promised to customers.

They speed, take turns they should not be taking, bypass speed bumps, or take shortcuts in residential areas they should not take.

“Brands have responsibility for the delivery time because it puts pressure on drivers and is the key reason why riders are misbehaving,” he said.

He said motorbike riders are vulnerable on the roads and urged other motorists to show a caring attitude towards them.

In Abu Dhabi last year, there were 210 serious accidents involving bikers, compared with 169 similar crashes in 2020 and 162 in 2019.

Safety campaign for bikers – in pictures