Children in Abu Dhabi distribute iftar and promote road safety during Ramadan

Children as young as five years old are volunteering to distribute meals and promote road safety as part of Abu Dhabi's Ramadan Amaan or "Safe Ramadan" campaign.

The young volunteers were on the corner at Al Wahda Mall and the Marriot Hotel on Monday, giving away meals to motorists breaking their fast, along with a message urging motorists to drive safe.

“People from diverse nationalities and religions have signed up to take part,” said Ibraheem Al Emam, 27, a volunteer involved in the project.

Parents of children who wish to take part can register for the campaign via its official website.

They are required to accompany their children during the activity, and that the young volunteers are only allowed to distribute iftar from specific locations for safety reasons.

“By involving children this young, the campaign instils a sense of responsibility and empathy in them from an early age, while also fostering a sense of community and solidarity among people from different backgrounds," said Mr Al Emam.

Launched nine years ago by traffic police authorities across the country, the campaign aims to reduce the number of accidents that happen during the holy month.

Operating under the theme “Together, a Ramadan Without Accidents” the police initiative educates motorists about the importance of responsible driving during the fasting period.