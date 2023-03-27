Suhoor guide 2023: Ten to try across the UAE this Ramadan

Suhoor usually takes place after the Ramadan taraweeh evening prayers and continues until the early hours.

These 10 taking place across the UAE throughout Ramadan are worth a try, being refined dining experiences to complement iftar and offering an ambient vibe.

Suhoors in Abu Dhabi

The Grand Lawn, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Intimacy and elegance define The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi's suhoor. Guests are ushered into a lovely outdoor space to unwind via tables or cabanas decorated in Arabic motifs.

The set meal is for sharing with a mix of Middle Eastern favourites, from dips and salads to grilled meats and desserts. This is a good choice for those looking for a low-key and picturesque experience.

Dh200 minimum spend; 9pm to 2am; 02 818 8203; abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Ramadan Village

The Shangri-La has transformed its outdoor pool to a lovely dining venue with soothing lighting and culinary stations serving regional cuisine.

An added bonus is that acclaimed Australian-Lebanese chef Greg Malouf will serve a specially curated suhoor menu featuring Middle East and North African specialties until Thursday.

From Dh100 minimum spend; 8.30pm to 2am; 02 509 8555 or email restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com.

Sim Sim at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

This suhoor is for those looking for more than the standard set menu.

Set in the main dining restaurant, which also boasts an outdoor courtyard overlooking a large tortoise-shaped pool, the suhoor is an extension of the iftar service with a buffet and live stations spanning Middle Eastern, Emirati, Moroccan, Indian and Turkish cuisine.

Dh275 for adults and Dh125 for children; 6.30pm to 10.30pm; 02 697 0000

Suhoors in Dubai

The Majlis at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Mandarin Oriental's first Ramadan suhoor market is set within the hotel's ballroom. Diners can choose to sit in the regal indoor space, where they will be serenaded by Arabic ballads from a live performer, or outdoors in the wooden cabanas where they can listen to the waves from the beach nearby.

The a la carte menu offers refined staples such as sharing plates of mixed mushroom truffle pide and deconstructed lamb gyros.

Dh250 minimum spend; 10pm to 2am; 04 777 2223; modub-restaurants@mohg.com.

Ramadan Hikayat Garden at Palazzo Versace Dubai

The stylish resort takes advantage of the breezy weather with an al fresco suhoor.

The vibes are similar to an elegant garden party with couples and groups picking from an a la carte menu of regional and Mediterranean treats, while live performances take place, such as a troupe of dervish dancers.

Dh250 minimum per person and Dh2,000 minimum spend for sofa seating; 9.30pm to 3am; palazzoversace.ae

Ramadan Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre

The Ramadan Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre has an extensive suhoor menu. Photo: Dubai World Trade Centre

The international a la carte menu boasts more than 70 dishes including signature Emirati staples such as lamb ouzi, thareed (lamb stew) and luqaimat, all served in various settings from intimate tables to gazebos and private rooms.

Dh100 minimum spend; Sunday to Thursday, 9pm-3am, Friday and Saturday, 9pm-4am; 800 3982; majlis.ae

Ramadan Garden at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is a low-key spot to dine while enjoying a panoramic view of Burj Al Arab. The Ramadan Garden serves an a la carte menu of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Dh220 minimum spend; 9pm to 3am; jumeirah.com

Suhoors in Sharjah

Al Mahatta at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

The Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa's suhoor focuses on 'home cooking'. Photo: Sheraton

The resort's cafe has gone for a "home-cooking" approach with its suhoor menu.

In addition to a range of cold starters including dips and salads, the hot dish options feature ful medames, pasterma and eggs of your choice.

It's a good choice if you are looking for food to match the laid-back vibes.

No minimum spend; 6.30pm to 2am; www.sheratonsharjah.com

Suhoors in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Maeda Ramadan Lounge at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort offers beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf.

The outdoor space has a homely feel complementing the Levantine cuisine of hot and cold mezze plates and grilled meats and seafood. It's an ideal place if for those searching for an idyllic coastal spot away from the bustle.

Dh115 minimum spend; 9.30pm to 2am; reservations_rakresort@hilton.com

Suhoors in Fujairah

The Lounge at Address Beach Resort Fujairah

For its second Ramadan since opening in 2021, the Address Beach Resort Fujairah is serving its suhoor at its Lounge restaurant.

The menu features Middle Eastern and international cuisine with an ambience provided through calming views of the Arabian Gulf.

Dh140 minimum spend; 9.30pm to 2am; dineatdowntown@addresshotels.com