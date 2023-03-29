President Sheikh Mohamed restructures Abu Dhabi Executive Council

President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree to restructure the Abu Dhabi Executive Council with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as chairman.

Members include Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and the Strategic Affairs Council, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Strategic Affairs Council.

Also named as members were Jassem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Finance and the Strategic Affairs Council, Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development, and Awaidha Al Marar, chairman of the Department of Energy.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Maj Gen Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Sara Musallam, chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, were confirmed in their positions.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Economic Development, also join them.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, chairman of the Department of Health, and Ahmed Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Support, complete the list.