Senior Emirati officials congratulate new Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Senior Emirati officials offered their congratulations after the announcement of a new Vice President and new Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed were appointed to their respective positions on Wednesday.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the appointments represented the "leaders of a new generation".

"I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues."

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, was among the first to congratulate Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled.

"Praise be to God for the blessing of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed," he said on Twitter.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said Al Nahyan family was continuing its life of public service to the UAE.

"We all have confidence in the wisdom and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, to move forward in the blessed path of development towards further renaissance and prosperity," he said.

Dr Gargash looked "forward to a bright future in which the progress and development of our country will be enhanced and that it remains a symbol of progress and leadership in various fields. May God protect the UAE leadership and people".

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the country's Rulers last May, after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mansour has been Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, along with positions in business and with Abu Dhabi's wealth funds.

As chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, he has led a major overhaul with a focus on civic, family and personal status laws that have effectively separated expatriates from the Sharia-based legal system.

Most recently, he has led a programme to place tens of thousands of Emiratis in private sector jobs as head of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Sheikh Khaled, the President's eldest son, has served as member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

He has overseen many of the emirate's biggest recent development projects, along with its highly successful start-up incubator, Hub71.