My Dubai Rent: Architect pays just under Dh64,000 for home he has lived in for 12 years

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Moving home on a regular basis is part and parcel of life for many people who relocate to the UAE.

It is no exaggeration to say it would be rare to find someone who has stayed at the same property for as long as John Doringo from the Philippines.

The architect, 50, has lived with his family in a two-bedroom apartment at Ghoroob in Mirdif for the past 12 years and he currently pays slightly less than Dh64,000 ($16,248) for the privilege.

He invited The National into his home to show our readers why it is so special to him and his family.

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

There are several reasons. One of the most important factors is that is very close to the school my two sons go to.

It is right beside City Centre Mirdif mall, which is extremely convenient.

The community here is very family orientated, which is perfect as it creates a lovely atmosphere.

There is a brilliant play area for children, fantastic sports facilities with basketball and squash courts, a swimming pool, as well a gym.

Parking is really easy here too, which you don’t get in many parts of Dubai.

The buildings are in clusters, everything is really secure so you have that peace of mind.

We are a three-to-five-minute walk away from the mall, which is great if we don’t want to cook and go out to dinner.

There’s also a Carrefour supermarket in the community.

What touches have you made to your home to make it your own?

If anyone visits our home, they will see it’s decorated very much the way we like it.

There’s no theme, if you will, but there are pictures of family all over the walls.

We have put our personal touch on it, with my Star Wars action figures and my wife’s Lego all on display.

Do you ever see yourself moving out and living somewhere else?

No. That’s the honest answer. My oldest son is going to college soon and he will be studying near where we live, so that’s another reason for us to stay.

We are looking forward to remaining where we are until both of my sons graduate.

I can see us happily staying right here for at least another 10 years.

Where did you live before you moved here?

I have lived in the UAE for 23 years and before we moved to Ghoroob we were in Bur Dubai.

We moved here when my son first started going to school. It’s only a short journey to the school so that was our main consideration at the time.

We didn’t look at many places either, I think this was the second place we checked out.

As soon as we saw it we knew that we wanted to live here.

Is there anything you would change about your home if you could?

We have a huge balcony and during the summer it gets really hot, some more shade there would be lovely.

Having said that, during the winter it’s great. I guess this is a typical problem most people have in Dubai during the summer.