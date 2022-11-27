My Dubai Rent: Indian couple live in Dh100k three-bed Mirdif villa too precious to leave

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

An Indian couple have lived in their spacious Dh100,000 three-bedroom villa in Mirdif for 15 years.

Arakkal Jayan, 55, and his wife Lakshmi, both from Kerala, say their home is “filled with memories of a lifetime”.

Their son, Sharath, 25, now lives in the UK and their daughter, Gauri, 21, is studying in India, but both grew up in the family home and went to school in Sharjah.

The couple say the villa is full of memories too precious to leave behind if they move elsewhere.

Why did you choose to live here?

This is a four-villa complex and we had a friend living here. My company was providing the accommodation and we could choose anything within a budget.

The rent was Dh145,000 for a single cheque payment 15 years ago. We loved the space and the area.

Now, the rent is on us and we are paying Dh100,000 in two cheques.

The spacious outdoor area allows the couple to host plenty of guests. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why do you love it here?

This is home for the children. This is where they grew up. All our best memories are attached to this house.

Also, it is very quiet and easily accessible to any part of Dubai.

Our children were studying in Sharjah. My company is just a 30-minute drive away. Mirdif has great access to Emirates Road, the airport and Al Khail Road. All facilities, including City Centre Mirdif, are very close by.

Where were you living before?

We were in a two-bedroom apartment in Sharjah. It was small and the traffic was also bad. As the children got older, we wanted more space.

The best thing about this villa is that it is old and hence spacious. There is a big garden and a backyard where we can easily host 20 to 30 people.

What did you do to make it feel like home?

Everything that you see here is acquired over time. That happens when you live in the same house for 15 years. We chose brown as a colour scheme and everything fits into that.

Anything you wish to change in the house?

It is perfect as it is. Whenever our children visit us, we want them to feel like they are coming back home. So, we want to keep it as it is.