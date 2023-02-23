Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid greets cyclists at UAE Tour in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the fourth stage of the 2023 UAE Tour in Dubai on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed greeted the contestants as they cycled along the tour route in Al Marmoom.

He was accompanied by Khalifa Sulaiman, chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council.

A total of 137 professional riders representing 20 teams from around the world are competing in the international cycling tournament.

The fourth stage of the tour, which started in Al Shindagha neighbourhood, covers a distance of 174km. The route, which passes through Al Qudra, Expo City Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, ends in Dubai Harbour.

Several roads were closed from 12.30pm and 4.30pm across the city.

The cycling tour, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, started on February 20 and concludes on Sunday with the seventh stage. The tour will cover 1,028km.