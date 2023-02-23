Dubai to see major road closures from lunchtime today for UAE Tour

Dubai's motorists are urged to be prepared for traffic delays on Thursday when the cycle leg of the UAE Tour race is held.

The Roads and Transport Authority said roads that will be affected between 12.30pm and 4.30pm across the city.

Affected roads include include Al Shindagha, Infinity Bridge and Al Khaleej Street in the old city, Sheikh Rashid and Oud Metha Street around Healthcare City, and Al Asayel Street, Al Marabea Street and Dubai Hills in the suburbs.

Other roads and areas that are likely to be affected, include Umm Suqeim street, Al Qudra street, Saih Al Salam street, Lehbab road, Expo road, Dubai Expo City, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street, Al Yalayis street, Al Khamila street, Hessa street, Palm Jumeirah, King Salman street and Dubai Harbour.

In conjunction with the UAE Tour 2023, #RTA announces an expected delay on the following roads on Thursday, February 23, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Al Shindagha / Infinity Bridge / Al Khaleej St. / Sheikh Rashid Rd. / Oud Metha St. / Al Asayel St. / Al Marabea St. / Dubai Hills — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 22, 2023

The RTA urged people to leave to their destinations earlier or use alternative routes if possible.

UAE Tour features over 1,028 kilometres of racing across seven stages from 20 to 26 February.

In this 174-kilometres stage in Dubai hundreds of people are expected to participate.