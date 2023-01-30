Inaugural UAE Tour Women attracts 20 international teams

The inaugural UAE Tour Women has drawn 20 teams of six riders each made up of 13 UCI World and seven UCI Continental teams, Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced on Monday.

Among them is the UAE Team ADQ representing the host nation in the first women’s WorldTour race to be held in the Middle East from February 9 to 12.

“It’s always nice to have a team representing the host country,” Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

“With a host team in the race, it creates more following from the home fans and above all it provides another exciting sport for the younger Emirati generation to pursue on the world stage.”

The riders for the UAE Team ADQ are yet to be disclosed but Al Awani is confident that they will be as strong as the men’s team – the UAE Team Emirates.

“It is also exciting times for us as the organisers to showcase the UAE’s most famous landmarks and skylines to the world with a total of 11 days of the cycling event, with the UAE Tour Women followed by the fifth edition of the UAE Tour men’s race from February 20 to 26,” he added.

According to the organisers, the introduction of the event into the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar showcases cycling’s growth in popularity, offering local cycling fans greater opportunities to experience world-class racing in the region.

Further details of the 2023 UAE Tour Women, including the provisional list of riders, will be announced soon.

UCI Women's WorldTeams

Canyon-SRAM, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, Fenix-Deceuninck, Human Powered Health, Israel-Premier Tech Roland, Liv Racing TeqFind, Movistar Team, Team DSM, Team Jayco-AlUla, Team SD Worx, Trek – Segafredo, UAE Team ADQ and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team.

UCI Women's Continental Teams

Bepink, Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team, Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi, St Michel - Mavic - Auber93, Team Coop - Hitec Products, Top Girls Fassa Bortolo and Zaaf Cycling Team.