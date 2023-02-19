New flyover connecting Ras Al Khor and Nad Al Hamar opens

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has opened a new flyover that connects Ras Al Khor to Nad Al Hamar.

It extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road and Nad Al Hamar Road to the junction of Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The two-lane bridge that extends 988m will raise the traffic capacity to 30,000 vehicles per hour.

Another two-lane, 115m bridge is under construction and will ease traffic coming from Nad Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road. There will also be a 368m, two-lane underpass to provide a right turn for traffic coming from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nad Al Hamar.

It is part of phase 2 of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project.

In December, RTA said it had completed phase 1, which extended from the intersection of Ras Al Khor and Dubai-Al Ain Road to the junction of Ras Al Khor Road and Nad Al Hamar Road.

Works included adding a 4km fourth lane in each direction and opening all bridges leading to Dubai Creek Harbour, extending 1.73km.

Upon the completion of the two phases, travel time in the area will drop from 20 minutes to about seven and the new roads will be able to accommodate 10,000 vehicles per hour.

The new flyover will ease traffic. Photo: Dubai Media Office

“The project serves many major development projects inhabited by 650,000 residents, including The Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl and Nad Al Hamar Complex," said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director general.

"In future, the project’s scope will cover the construction of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, which crosses over the Dubai Creek and links Al Jaddaf in Bur Dubai with the road separating Dubai Creek Project and Dubai Festival City.”

Last month, RTA opened new roads and bridges in the Silicon Oasis district.

It included the addition of a 3km road from the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road to the Academic City roundabout.

The RTA also opened two 120-metre bridges, which have four lanes in each direction, at the intersection of Silicon Oasis.

These improvements will raise the traffic capacity to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, RTA said at the time.