Dubai completes first phase of Ras Al Khor road improvement project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday said it had completed phase I of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Improvement Corridor Project.

It extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor with Dubai-Al Ain Road to the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road with Nad Al Hamar Road.

Works include adding a 4km fourth lane in each direction and opening all bridges leading to Dubai Creek Harbour, extending 1.73km.

“Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project is one of the strategic roads improvement projects undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. pic.twitter.com/LREEdJpJJN — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 25, 2022

This will help serve 10,600 vehicles per hour.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of RTA, said the project was one of the most vital strategic road improvement campaigns in the emirate.

Works under Phase I and II involve widening Ras Al Khor Road over 8km from the intersection of Ras Al Khor with the Dubai-Al Ain Road up to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to building 2km-long bridges and a service route on either side of the road.

READ MORE Dubai RTA launched four new bus routes from November 18

“Upon the completion of the two phases, travel time will drop from 20 minutes to about seven."

The project serves many major developments such as those at the Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl and Nad Al Hamar Complex.