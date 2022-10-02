Dubai's RTA awards contract for construction of new roads in four communities

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for the construction of internal roads and lighting work in four residential communities.

The project will be carried out in Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta.

It covers roads extending to 37km and includes 21km of roadworks, as well as 16km of streetlights.

It is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA's board of executive directors, explained how the work will impact each area.

Margham

“The construction of internal roads stems from the RTA’s keenness to improve the infrastructure of roads, light and storm water drainage systems in residential communities,” he said.

“The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8 km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, nearby Skydive Dubai.

“The infrastructure works also include rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1,100 residents in the neighbourhood.”

Lahbab

“The internal roads project at Lahbab includes paving roads extending 4 km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“The scope of the project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside the Lahbab Camels’ Race Track.

“The project serves more than 3,000 residents, and improves the linking of the residential area under construction with the roads network.”

The areas where the work will be carried out. Photo: RTA

Al Lesaily

“The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7km,” he said.

“The project includes road works at Saih Assalam near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake over more than 14 km, the project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area.”

Hatta

“The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Hatta, specifically at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the road network.”