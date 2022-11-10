Dubai RTA to launch four new bus routes from November 18

Dubai RTA will launch four new bus routes in the emirate from November 18, including a temporary service that will connect Ibn Battuta bus station with Al Maktoum International Airport.

The new DWC1 route, which will only run until December 20, will operate 24 hours a day to the airport's arrivals area every 30 minutes, and pass through Expo 2020 Station.

The RTA said there will be a fixed fee of Dh5 for any trip to Expo 2020 station and Dh7.50 for the full journey.

A new metro link bus service — route F29 — will start next month, between Equiti Metro Station (Umm Al Sheif) and Al Wasl Road, running every 20 minutes.

The RTA will also launch a new bus service — route 18 — connecting residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Muhaisnah 4, which will only operate every 20 minutes during peak hours.

The fourth new service to start next month will connect residential communities Al Nahda 1 and Al Qusais, which will also operate during peak hours only, at a frequency of 20 minutes.

The RTA also plans to modify seven existing services in the emirate.

Route F10 will be extended to Dubai Safari Park.

Route F20 will be extended from Al Safa Metro Station northward to pass by Al Wasl Road.

Route F30 will be extended to Dubai Studio City.

Route F32 will be extended to Mudon.

Route F50 will be extended from Dubai Investments Park to pass by Gulf News.

Route F53 will be extended to Dubai Industrial City.

Route F55 will be extended to reach Expo 2020 Metro Station. After December 20, 2022, this route will no longer commute to Ibn Battuta Station.

On November 18, RTA will also make amendments to the timetables of 48 other routes: 5, 11A, 12, 15, 17, 21, 24, 30, 32C, 44, 50, 55, 61, 63E, 64, 66, 67, 84, 91, 95A, 96, 310, 320, C01, C04, C09 C18, C26, C28, DWC1, E16, E400, E411, F01, F15, F26, F20, F21, F29, F33, F47, F48, J01, N55, X25. X64, X92 and X94.

