E102 bus service to resume between Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall and Mussaffah in Abu Dhabi

Intercity bus services between Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai and Mussaffah in Abu Dhabi are set to resume from August 9.

All intercity services were suspended in April 2020 as Covid-19 numbers increased and public health restrictions were imposed.

Two services — the E101 from Ibn Battuta Mall near Jebel Ali to Abu Dhabi and the E100 route from Al Ghubaiba, near Dubai Creek, to Abu Dhabi's central bus station — were restored this year.

They will be complemented by the resumption of the E102 route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussaffah Community Bus Station, which will operate at hourly intervals, the RTA said.

The Roads and Transport Authority hasalso announced eight bus route extensions, which also come into effect on August 9:

Route 24 will be extended to reach the International City Bus Station

Route 44 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf

Route 88 will be extended at Dubai Internet City

Route C04 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf

Route F08 will be extended to pass by Al Tawar

Route F33 will be extended to pass along a new business district

Route F56 will be extended at Dubai Internet City

Route X28 will be extended at Dubai Internet City.

The RTA will also introduce changes on August 9 that will improve journey times as per the set timetables.