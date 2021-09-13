Bus services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi resume

The public bus service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has resumed for the first time in more than a year.
The E101 service will run from Ibn Battuta near Jebel Ali to Abu Dhabi's central bus station.
It was suspended in April 2020 as Covid-19 numbers grew and public health restrictions were imposed.
Police checks at the border between the two emirates, on the Dubai to Abu Dhabi side, remain in place. People are required to show they are negative for coronavirus.
Riders entering Abu Dhabi must have green status on the Al Hosn app. That means vaccinated people must show green on Al Hosn App as designated by letter E or Star. A weekly PCR test is required for this.
Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving the Covid-19 test result.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced the decision on Monday.
Adel Shakri, director of planning and business development at RTA, said: “This route is critical to the integration of mass transit means between the two emirates and the smooth movement of passengers.
"RTA stresses the importance of complying with all the applicable precautionary measures, such as physical distancing and wearing of masks to curb the spread of the Covid-19."
Updated: September 13th 2021, 10:10 AM
