Dubai records highest number of public transport users since beginning of pandemic

Dubai's RTA announced a record number of passengers used the city's public transport on Thursday, September 9. Courtesy RTA

Dubai has recorded the highest number of daily public transport users since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 1.3 million people used the city’s various public transport facilities on Thursday, September 9, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Almost 460,000 used the Dubai Metro, with more than 311,000 using the red line and just under 150,000 taking the green line.

The tram was used by almost 16,000 people, while more than 250,000 took rides on public buses.

More than 516,000 used Dubai taxis, with a further 66,590 using e-hailing and car-sharing services, the RTA said.

There were also more than 21,500 people using marine transport across the emirate.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the record number of passengers was proof that confidence, about how safe it was to take public transport despite the pandemic, was returning.

He said this was down to the RTA's continued efforts to introduce precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

“[The] RTA has implemented globally-benchmarked preventive protocols to protect the health and safety of passengers, as well as drivers and other frontline transport staff,” he said.