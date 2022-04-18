Dubai's Umm Al Sheif Metro Station renamed Equiti

It's all change at Dubai's Umm Al Sheif Metro Station, which now has a brand new name.

The Dubai Metro stop - one of 47 stations in the emirate spanning more than 74 kilometres - will now be known as Equiti.

The name represents Equiti Group, a leading provider of brokerage services for individuals, companies and organisations in the UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority granted the group the naming rights for a period of 10 years.

Read more Dubai Marina metro station renamed Sobha Realty in latest deal

The station operates on the Red Line of the Dubai metro network and is in close proximity to a number of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates.

The renaming process taking place this month will involve updating external signs on the station, in both smart and electronic forms, as well as updating onboard voice announcements across metro trains.

“Dubai Metro stations are a strategic location for investors to showcase their brands,” said Abdul Kalbat, chief executive of the Rail Agency at RTA.

“The metro is the mainstay of transportation in Dubai and a key hub in the daily commute of hundreds of thousands of various community members.”

Last year, Dubai Marina's metro stop was renamed Sobha Realty in a deal between the transport authority and the housing developer.

The renaming of the marina station, one of the busiest in New Dubai, followed the decision just one week earlier to rename Al Jafiliya station Max Fashion and Al Rashidiya as Centrepoint, after the popular department stores.

Dubai Metro - in pictures