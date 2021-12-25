RTA adds three new lanes to 8km stretch of Dubai-Al Ain Road

Three new lanes have been added to the Dubai-Al Ain Road, the emirate's Roads and Trasport Authority said on Saturday.

The road has been widened in the direction of Al Ain. The widened 8km stretch starts at Bu Kadra Junction and extends to the junction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road with the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Two underpasses to serve the traffic from and to Al Meydan Road, service roads leading to the residential communities of Nad Al Sheba 1, 2, 3, and 4 and the new Nad Al Sheba Bridge from Meydan district to Meydan Heights have also been completed.

Read More Alibaba and RTA team up to monitor Dubai public transport

Motorists coming from Dubai heading towards Nad Al Sheba 2 via the underpass will now use the service road at Exit 6 on Oud Metha Street.

Those exiting Meydan Heights heading to the Dubai-Al Ain Road can use the temporary road connecting the traffic from Meydan Heights through Abjar Street heading to the mainstream Dubai-Al Ain Road, in the direction of Al Ain or Dubai, via Street 34 at Nad Al Sheba, the RTA said.