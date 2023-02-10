UAE weather: dust storm warning with winds set to hit 60kmph

It was a blustery start to Friday across parts of the country

Parts of the UAE will be hit by powerful winds on Friday. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The National
Feb 10, 2023
A dust storm alert has been issued as high winds sweep across the country.

Gust approached 40kph in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning as the UAE's weather bureau urged people to remain vigilant.

The National Centre of Meteorology said wind speeds could reach 60kph over the next day.

The weather centre warned of dusty conditions in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, reducing visibility to below 3,000 metres.

Conditions remained relatively calm in Dubai on Friday morning.

The NCM forecast very rough sea conditions, with waves of more than 3 metres.

It shared a yellow warning, calling for people to 'be aware' when venturing outside.

The UAE has experienced a mixed start to 2023, with chilly spells and rainfall followed by a recent surge in temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s on Friday, but the mercury will approach 30ºC early next week.

There is a prospect of fog drifting in on Sunday morning, the NCM said in its latest five-day bulletin.

Dust storms in the UAE - in pictures

Updated: February 10, 2023, 4:37 AM
