UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 34ºC next week

Temperatures in the UAE are expected to soar to 34ºC next week, according to forecasts.

BBC Weather says temperatures are set to hit 34ºC in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 14, and Wednesday, February 15.

The temperatures will reach above 30ºC throughout the week, peaking on Wednesday, according to forecasts.

The hottest day in Dubai next week will be Wednesday when it reaches 33ºC.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology also predicted that temperatures would begin to rise from Saturday, February 11.

Humidity was also expected to increase throughout the weekend nights and into next week.

Temperatures on Thursday will peak at about 26ºC in inland areas, NCM said in its daily forecast.

The warmer weather comes after a chilly spell that saw temperatures reach single digits in Dubai and Northern Emirates in recent weeks.

