UAE weather: Baking hot start to summer to continue with high humidity forecast

The temperature will once again be close to 50°C, with the possibility of light rain across the UAE this week.

The highest temperature will be 49°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity levels will be as high as 95 per cent in parts of the country including Al Ruwais and Dalma Island.

The NCM said there is a possibility of light rainfall in some parts from Monday to Thursday, despite the high temperatures and humidity.

Last week, parts of the country had heavy rainfall, with cloud seeding missions flown to capitalise on that.

The highest temperature in Abu Dhabi will be on Tuesday at 47°C.

Humidity will peak in the capital on Thursday at 85 per cent.

In Dubai, the hottest temperature for the week ahead will be on Tuesday and Thursday at 44°C.

The humidity will peak at 90 per cent in Dubai on Thursday.

The hottest part of the country will be Al Razeen, near Al Wathba on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, which is forecastto reach 49°C on Tuesday.

The lowest temperature is expected to be 28°C in areas including the oil town Ruwais, to the far west of the capital.

