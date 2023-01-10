UAE weather: Dust storm warning as winds hit 45kph

A dust storm warning was issued to motorists on Tuesday as winds of up to 45kph swept across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said challenging weather was expected to last until at least 8pm.

A yellow alert, which calls for the public to “be aware” when outdoors, is in place for large parts of the country.

An amber notice, which asks people to “be prepared during “hazardous weather events”, covers Al Ruwais, in the western region of Abu Dhabi, and in Al Ain.

The NCM said people should follow instructions from authorities during periods of poor visibility.

The weather centre also advised against unnecessary outings on the water due to rough seas.

Abu Dhabi Police asked motorists to exercise caution during bouts of low visibility.

Drivers were told to remain focused behind the wheel and avoid taking pictures or videos of the unsettled weather.

“Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust,” said a tweet. “For your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone.”

At 11.31am, the police warned motorists of traffic congestion and delays on Sweihan Road from Nahil towards Abu Dhabi.

Another tweet posted by the Ministry of Interior warned of low visibility and urged drivers to be careful on the road.

“Due to the low in visibility and formation of dust, the Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to be cautious while driving,” it said.

The UAE is set for further rain and more dusty conditions in the days ahead.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast downpours in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, plus light rain for Dubai, on Wednesday.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the centre said rain on Wednesday would be accompanied by “a significant decrease in temperatures”.

It said there was a prospect of more dusty weather on Thursday, with rough seas continuing throughout the week.

