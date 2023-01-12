Speed limit reduced on key Dubai road

The speed limit on the Dubai to Hatta road has been reduced from 100kph to 80kph.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said the change came into effect on January 12.

The new limit applies to the stretch of road between Dubai, Ajman and Al Hosn roundabout, a distance of about 6km.

New speed limit signs are in place to show the change and red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert motorists.

The move was carried out by the RTA and Dubai Police following a study that took into account the Hatta Master Development Plan.

As part of the tourism plan announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, 11.5km of cycling trails have been developed, stretching from Hatta bus station to Hatta Dam.

Known for its greenery, the region’s landscape has been boosted by the addition of more than 13,000 indigenous trees.

Planning is also under way for the Hatta Beach Project.

New plans for Hatta development - in pictures