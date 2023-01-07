UAE's cloudy start to 2023 - in pictures

It has been a cloudy start to the new year for many in the UAE, following a rainy end to 2022.

While the country is known for the sunny skies and high temperatures that make it popular destination for tourists seeking sun, sea and sand, cloud and rain are not unheard of — particularly in the winter months of December and January.

But despite the recent cloudy days, it has been a drier start to the year than last January, when almost a year and a half's worth of rain fell on the country over just three days.

