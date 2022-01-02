Year and a half's rain recorded in three days in the UAE

Almost 18 months' worth of rain fell in the UAE in the space of just three days – and forecasters say the spate of wild weather is not yet over.

On average, the UAE records about 100 millimetres of precipitation a year.

But since December 30, Saih Al Salam in Dubai, which includes Al Qudra Lakes, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, has recorded 141.8mm of rain.

In Sweihan in Al Ain, there was 70mm of rain over the period, while Al Shuwaib in Al Ain recorded 68mm.

Lahbab, which is about 50 kilometres south of Dubai city, recorded 66.1mm and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah had 64.4mm.

Some areas of the big cities also experienced a lot of rain, including Saadiyat Island, where 35.6mm of rain fell, while Jumeirah recorded 49.5mm.

And the bout of bad weather is not yet over.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology are predicting further heavy rain accompanied by lightning, thunder and even hail on Monday and Tuesday, when it will be cloudy over most of the country.

Rain of "different intensities" will fall in scattered areas, it said.

Weather satellites on Windy.com show a bank of intense rain reaching the UAE coast, stretching from Abu Dhabi to the northern tip of the country, at about 6am on Monday.

The rain will be heaviest in the area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and up to and including Ras Al Khaimah.

It will then sweep south east over the course of the day.

There will be further heavy showers on Tuesday, particularly around Al Ain.

On Wednesday and Thursday it will become less cloudy, but there will still be a chance of light to moderate rain over some coastal and northern areas. There will also be a significant drop in temperatures, according to the bureau.