UAE weather: Heavy rain and high winds pummel Abu Dhabi in wild start to 2022

The UAE woke to a wild start to 2022, as high winds and lashing rain swept across the country in the early hours of Saturday.

The heavy showers fell over large parts of the country, stretching from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and Al Ain, starting before sunrise and lasting well over an hour in some areas.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning about “rainy convective clouds” over scattered areas in the north, east and on the coast, associated with fresh winds, blowing dust and sand and rough seas.

The alert is in force until 10pm on Saturday.

Weather satellites show large areas of rain, which is heavy in some parts, with lightening. Other areas in the region have been affected, including parts of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

More rain is expected to sweep in to the UAE from the Arabian Gulf over the course of the day, with further heavy showers predicted in the late afternoon, according to Windy.com.

Only the south and west of the country is expected to escape the bad weather.

Residents in Abu Dhabi took to social media to comment they had never seen rain like it, as the bad weather triggered apartment fire alarms and uplifted garden toys and furniture.

“Never seen anything like that in here… it’s been going on for more than an hour. House is totally flooded, starting to get scary right now,” wrote one member of the Abu Dhabi Q&A Facebook page.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 The rain comes down at the beach in Dubai.

Wild weather is uncommon but not unheard of in the UAE.

In October, parts of the country were hit by Cyclone Shaheen, which was accompanied by winds of up 110kph after it made landfall in Oman.

In January 2020, the UAE also saw a bout of heavy rain, which swept through the region.

During a typical January in the Emirates, about 10mm of rain falls on average.