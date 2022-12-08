UAE President and Saudi Crown Prince mediate release of US basketball player Griner

The UAE and Saudi Arabia mediated the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner from Russia through a prisoner swap, the two nations said in a statement on Thursday.

Griner, who Washington claimed had been wrongfully detained in Russia over alleged drug offences, was released on Thursday and was heading back home via the UAE, US President Joe Biden said.

“The UAE and Saudi foreign ministries declare the success of Emirati and Saudi mediation led by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to release and swap two prisoners between the US and Russia,” a joint statement read.

“The UAE received on December 8, 2022, American citizen Brittney Griner on a private plane coming from Moscow after she was released by Russian authorities, coincidently with the arrival of Russian citizen Viktor Bout on a private plane from Washington after he was released by US authorities, in the attendance of officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“The success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States of America and the Russian Federation.”

The mediation also “highlighted the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties”.

After speaking with Griner earlier in the day, Mr Biden said “she is safe” and added that she would be back in the US within 24 hours.

Mr Biden thanked his administration and the UAE for enabling Griner's release.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Griner had been traded for Bout, a convicted arms dealer being held in the US.