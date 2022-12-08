Brittney Griner released from Russian prison, Biden says

American basketball star Brittney Griner, who the US claimed had been wrongfully detained in Russia over alleged drug offences, was released on Thursday and was heading back to America via the UAE, President Joe Biden said.

"She is safe," Mr Biden said after speaking to Griner, adding she would be back in the US within 24 hours.

Mr Biden thanked his administration and the UAE, which he said facilitated Griner's release. He said she landed in the country from Russia.

"Welcome home Brittney," Mr Biden said at the White House. "She's relieved to finally be heading home."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Griner had been traded for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer held in the US.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, said her family is once again complete.

"Today my family is whole. But as you all are aware, there's so many other families who are not whole," Ms Griner said.

"BG [Brittney Griner] is not here to say this but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home including Paul [Whelan], whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BG being at home."

Mr Biden said his administration had tried to secure Mr Whelan's release as part of the deal for Griner, but Moscow would not agree.

"We will never give up for remain in close touch with Paul's family, the Whelan family, and my thoughts and prayers are with him today," Mr Biden said.

Griner had been sentenced to nine years and was moved to a penal colony last month.

The Phoenix Mercury basketball star, who played in Russia during the off-season, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in July after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

Mr Biden called the sentence “unacceptable.”

Nicknamed the “Merchant of Death”, Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of conspiring to kill Americans and aiding a terrorist organisation.