Paul Whelan family supports Biden's Bout for Griner swap

The brother of Paul Whelan said on Thursday that his family supports the Joe Biden administration’s prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner – even though it left his loved one behind.

“I think President Biden made the right decision,” David Whelan told MSNBC. “His job is to protect all Americans. It would've been wrong for him to leave behind an American when he had the ability to bring them home.”

Mr Whelan, a former US Marine and corporate security executive, has been jailed on espionage charges in Russia since 2018, charges that his family and the US government say are unsubstantiated. Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage. She plead guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

US officials said Russia refused to consider including Mr Whelan in the Griner deal.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home. The choice was one or none,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Whelan, who is 52, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison as result of what Mr Blinken called “sham charges”.

“I wholeheartedly wish that we could have brought Paul home today on the same plane as Brittney, just as, as the time, I wished we could have Brittney and Paul home when we secured the release of Trevor Reed back in April. But we will stay at it,” Mr Blinken added.

However, Mr Whelan’s family fears that it could be years before he is released.

“I think we all realise that the math is not going to work out for Paul to come home anytime soon, unless the US government is able to find concessions,” David Whelan said. “And so I think we aren’t really sure what the way forward is.”

Earlier on Thursday an official known to the family visited the home of their sister Elizabeth to deliver the painful news that their brother would remained imprisoned while Griner got to come home.

“Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s,” Mr Biden said at a press conference. “And while we have not yet succeeded at securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

Paul Whelan told CNN on Thursday that he is “greatly disappointed that more has not been done” to secure his release.

“I would say that if a message could go to President Biden, that this is a precarious situation that needs to be resolved quickly,” he said in a phone interview. “My bags are packed. I’m ready to go home. I just need an airplane to come and get me.”

David Whelan dismissed criticism of the President and said he hopes Griner’s celebrity will keep the spotlight on his brother and other Americans being held overseas.

“We’ve got to support Paul. We’ve got to help him to survive,” David Whelan said. “It’s his mental health I worry about. How do you keep up surviving mentally in that sort of situation?”

AP contributed to this report.