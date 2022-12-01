President Sheikh Mohamed orders Dh3 billion housing support for Abu Dhabi citizens

The housing loans will assist 1,900 Emiratis in the capital

President Sheikh Mohamed approved Dh3 billion in housing loans to support 1,900 Emiratis in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Presidential Court
The National
Dec 01, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed ordered Dh3 billion in housing loans be delivered to support 1,900 Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

The financial package, delivered as part of the UAE's National Day celebrations, was made in Sheikh Mohamed's capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's wider strategy to improve living standards, secure social stability and provide solid foundations for Emiratis and their families to build their lives.

It brings the total value of housing aid delivered this year to about Dh7 billion, which has benefited more than 4,000 people.

The latest scheme includes housing loans, and the exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgage borrowers in Abu Dhabi from loan repayments.

President Sheikh Mohamed in June ordered the distribution of Dh1.5 billion ($410 million) worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens.

This announcement came during Eid Al Adha and helped more than 1,100 citizens.

In April, under the first housing package of 2022, which coincided with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, 1,347 citizens in Abu Dhabi received housing loans worth Dh2.36 billion.

Updated: December 01, 2022, 11:30 AM
