UAE weather: fog alert across country, with temperatures to top 30°C

The UAE is braced for bouts of fog and high humidity in the days ahead, with temperatures set to top 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its latest five-day bulletin that fog and mist is expected to form over some coastal and internal areas from Sunday through to Wednesday.

Drivers in Abu Dhabi were urged to take care on the roads on Thursday as early morning fog cut visibility to less than 100 metres.

Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday and into next week, the weather centre said.

The country has experienced a mixed start to the winter season, with heavy rainfall recorded in the Northern Emirates last week.

The NCM said conditions will remain dry, with temperatures to hit 31°C in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Monday, rising slightly to 32°C on Tuesday.

The mercury is projected to remain above 30°C in Dubai in the days ahead, peaking at 32°C on Tuesday.

Humidity levels will remain high and could hit 90 per cent in parts of the capital on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to steadily decline across the Emirates, with months of cool and sunny winter conditions.

The cooler weather has been welcomed by thousands of football supporters who have packed into fan zones across Dubai to enjoy the Qatar World Cup.

